If a new dress is in the cards this spring but money is at a premium (you definitely aren’t alone there!), one great option is shopping at Walmart to see all the great finds you can rack up there with all the new looks that just arrived this season. Some of them are serving some serious coquette vibes, and if that’s your aesthetic, you might want to hang on to that $40 you’ve been meaning to drop on a dress.

The Cupshe V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress is the look in question, and it’s well worth the asking price. It looks like the cutest apron turned into a dress and then some, absolutely perfect for wearing out on a summer day. It has gorgeous flutter sleeves and a self-tying back to give you a little more skin that peeks out.

The entirety of the dress (which comes in two different colors) is made from an airy, breathable cotton that’s just the right length to show off a little leg and give you a bit of edge for an otherwise coquettish look. Plus, its V-neck gives it a window into a bit of your chest to show off your collarbone or any jewelry you might have decided to wear, especially since this is the perfect type of dress to wear with accessories.

This is the perfect dress to wear out on a warm day with the sun beating down on your shoulders and the wide brim of a hat blowing in the breeze. It’s affordable, absolutely beautiful, and has that coquettish brand of style you know you’ll want to show off if that’s your thing. Don’t miss out and let this frock go out of stock. Grab one now and wear it all spring and summer long!

