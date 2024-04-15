Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but I love my beauty rest. In fact, I’m the type of sleeper to hit snooze so many times, that I wake up with literal minutes to spare before I have to head into work. Elevated basics are my saving grace when I’m in a time crunch during my in-office work days. They’re cute, comfortable and go with just about anything, which is perfect when I need to get dressed in under five minutes.

With sunny spring skies consistently making an appearance in New York City, I can breathe a sigh of relief because I can simply throw on a T-shirt and trousers with minimal effort. I recently came across this bestselling T-shirt with the cutest ruffle detailing, making it look much more polished and refined than an ordinary one.

PrettyGarden’s Ruffle Sleeve T-shirt is a spring essential. It’s an elevated basic that you can wear anywhere. If something finds its way to your calendar this spring, you’ll always have something to wear. The regular fit t has the cutest ruffle sleeves that add a dreamy flair. The bestseller has a round-neck collar and breathable, lightweight material. That means you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Best of all? It comes in 23 fun shades.

Get ready to have a blast because you can style this elevated shirt in so many ways. Want to shine bright during a Zoom meeting? Snag this shirt is vibrant hues like light green or turmeric and pair it with a pencil skirt or flowy trousers. Grabbing dinner with your family? This shirt looks great paired with jeans and sandals. You can even dress it up with denim shorts and wedges.

This bestseller turned skeptical shoppers into believers. “I just got this shirt and right away [I] noticed how nice and thick the material is like a heavy T-shirt and was pleasantly surprised,” one five-star reviewer shared. “It fits as expected,” they continued, “not too tight, and [it] has stretch to it. I love it and its color is true to the display picture.” Another shopper raved about the shirt’s fit. “This shirt has a nice flow to it, and a really good length. [It] can easily be tucked if you need to. The little ruffle detail on the sleeve is so cute.”

Add a bold pop of color to your wardrobe this spring, with the help of elevated T-shirts. This bestseller has cute ruffle sleeves and comes in so many colors you’ll want to snag it in multiple shades.

