As a working adult, there are few things more frightening than snoozing your way through multiple alarms and waking up at the exact moment you should be walking out the door. You know those mysterious nights when you realize your alarm clock somehow reset? Quite frankly, we’ve all been there before!

It’s hard to focus on picking out a cute office-approved look when you’re in a time crunch. That’s when a capsule wardrobe stocked with ready-made pieces comes in handy. Two-piece sets and dresses are standalone ensembles that put you together without looking like you just rolled out of bed. When you have a mental picture of flattering tops and comfy bottoms already stored in your head, all you have to do is focus on throwing on the nearest pair of shoes and grabbing your work bag once you’ve handled the essentials.

We rounded up flattering workwear outfit ideas for people with three minutes to get ready. Everything from comfy sets to flattering dresses and flowy trousers tops the list. Scroll ahead for our picks.

Shirts & Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a seamless white bodysuit. This high-quality find is the perfect base layer for cardigans and blazers. It looks flattering with all types of bottoms, too.

2. Plenty ‘O Plaid: This Open Edit blazer is so chic. We can’t get enough of the sophisticated plaid print. The fact that it’s made from a recycled fabric blend makes us love it even more.

3. Workwear Staple: Now that spring has sprung, it’s an ideal time to rock office-approved collared blouses in lightweight fabrics. This silky Quince blouse comes in 14 shades, including an ivory option.

4. Minimalist Vibes: Tackle the quiet luxury trend with this bestselling neutral-toned blazer blazer.

Trousers, Skirts & Dresses

5. Hot Chocolate: We love how versatile this silk skirt is. You can dress it up or down with workwear staples like collared blouses or keep things casual with a fitted T-shirt and a blazer.

6. Denim Dreams: Are jeans a go in your office? If so, these high-rise Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are a must. They’re made from vintage stretch fabric to ensure a comfy fit. Plus, it comes in sizes 23 through 37 in varying lengths, including extra short, short, regular, long and extra long.

7. Office Siren: This dress is the epitome of the office siren aesthetic. The pencil dress features a nostalgic ’50s-inspired design and it has the cutest tweed-inspired print.

8. All Buttoned Up: Keep things cute and casual with the help of this button-down shirt dress. Made from 100% linen, this frock also has an adjustable belt.

9. Lovely Leather: This shirt dress is one to watch. The all-black number looks like a standard black polo shirt at the top and falls out into a pleated leather skirt.

10. Classic Stripes: Stripes are a workwear must-have. These Abercrombie & Fitch trousers come in 13 shades, including two stripe options.

Two-Piece Sets

11. Boss Babe: Let everyone know you’re the boss babe in charge, courtesy of this matching vest and wide-leg pant set.

12. Go With The Flow: This effortlessly chic sleeveless set is perfect for laid-back work environments. That said, you can elevate this look with the help of an oversized blazer or cardigan.

13. Monochromatic Moment: Comfort meets sophistication in this soft two-piece pant set. It comes with a cap-sleeve sweater and wide-leg pants with reinforced pleats throughout.

14. Last But Not Least: This two-piece sweater and pants set is perfect for casual Fridays. It has a soft, comfy fabric that will make you feel comfortable throughout your work shift. Plus, it has unique hemlines for a subtle touch of sophistication.