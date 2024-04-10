Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, and while it just started, we can’t wait to get to summer! These seasons are the optimal time to ditch sneakers and boots and opt for footwear finds like breezy sandals and heels. But sometimes, finding a pair that feels comfortable can be a chore if you have wider feet — we’re here to help!

From block heels to platform sandals, there is a spring footwear style that will make the fashion transition easier. We rounded up 17 spring footwear finds for wide feet that will keep you feeling comfy during the warm months — read on to see our picks!

1. School Girl-Inspiration: This leather mary jane is a classic and timeless style that’ll coordinate with everything — just $185!

2. Everyday Essential: This ballet flat is a casual and comfy option you could wear everyday — just $24!

3. Tread Through It: These slingback heel sandals are perfect for those who want to have a vibrant fashion moment — just $145!

4. It Girl Vibes: These mules have an elevated design — i.e. the stiletto wood design heel — that definitely plays into the rich mom trend — just $138!

5. Comfy Casual: This low wedge sandal is a versatile option that wears nicely with jeans and a T-shirt — just $60!

6. Y2K Queen: Doesn’t this feel like a shoe Carrie Bradshaw would’ve wore? You can tap into her essence with these platform slides — was $525, now just $210!

7. Just Muling It Over: This mule is elegant and flashy — just $80!

8. Shine Bright, Shine Far: These platform sandals have enough sparkle and shine to amplify any of your upcoming spring looks — just $120!

9. Sensible Chic: These heels can work in and out of the office — just $95!

10. I Love The ’90s: These block heel sandals have major ’90s energy thanks to their platform soles — just $24!

11. Corporate Queen: This ballet flat are perfect for a casual day in the office or a formal extracurricular event — was $69, now just $48!

12. Vacation Time: This flat sandal will help make your vacation more enjoyable and breezy — was $59, now just $35!

13. Two-Strap Cutie: These sandals pair well with dress and skirts — just $100!

14. Closet Staple: These heels are neutral and will become your new go-tos — was $120, now just $102!

15. Wedding Ready: If you have to attend a wedding soon, these heeled dress sandals are a perfect option to wear while dancing the night away — just $100!

16. Platformed and Loaded: For those who love platform footwear, you’ll love these platform wedge sandals — was $120, now just $84!

17. Ferocious and Knitted: These knit ballet flat with add a fun print to your look while also keeping you comfy — was $25, now just $14!