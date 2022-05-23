Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s talk jeans, shall we? Thanks to the nature of the material, most denim pants are comfortable — but if you really want to up the ante, look for a pair with added stretch throughout the design! When elastane is incorporated into the fabric, it can make a pair of jeans much easier to wear — especially when it comes to styles that are more form-fitting.

That being said, stretchy jeans are also far easier to get right when it comes to sizing. If you feel like you struggle to score a pair of pants that actually fit properly, fear not — shoppers claim that this option from OFLUCK are the answer to your wardrobe woes!

Get the OFLUCK Women’s Stretch Ripped High Waisted Jeans for prices starting at $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

One reviewer described these jeans as having “perfect amount of stretch without being too stretchy,” which is important — as you don’t want the material to feel loose around the waist or hips. They’re high-waisted and have a narrower pant leg that may fit looser or more like skinny jeans depending on your body type. While plenty of shoppers have weighed in with their opinions, the overall consensus is that these pants offer a sleek and seriously flattering look. Simply put, they’re a true staple — imagine all of the outfit possibilities!

One reviewer referenced the difficulties they have encountered finding pants as they currently identify as in-between sizes. One size may be a bit snug, while the larger option may be too loose — but with these jeans, that’s no longer an issue. If this sounds like a problem you’ve dealt with in the past, consider giving these jeans a shot. They’re available in three different blue hues for you to choose from, all of which are smashing summer hits. If you already have a few go-to jeans in your wardrobe, it may be time to make some room to add this pair to the pack.

