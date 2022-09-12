Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have mastered the art of coordinated couple style. The lovebirds attended the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week in looks that had Us doing a double take.

The duo, who tied the knot in May, posed for cameras at the star-studded event on Sunday, September 11, rocking patterned ensembles from the fashion house. Kardashian, 43, opted for a sexy, skintight denim jumpsuit, which featured the brand’s logo throughout. She paired the piece with a glossy black mini bag, pointed-toe boots and a pair of gloves. The 46-year-old Blink-182 musician, for his part, rocked a vibrant puffer coat that featured navy blue flowers. The drummer styled the outerwear piece with wide-leg pants a chunky boots.

The presentation was a family affair as Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, and Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, were also in attendance. The rocker took photos with Alabama, 16, who matched her dad in a similar heavy jacket. Jenner, 66, meanwhile, played it cool in a maroon two-piece set and white boots. The famous momager arrived with her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who sported a Tommy Hilfiger letterman jacket and camel pants.

Despite the rain, the A-list affair was a success. Models — including Ashley Graham, Julia Fox and Kate Moss‘ daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack — took over Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In theater, strutting their stuff in signature Hilfiger designs like striped varsity polos, plaid cardigans and baggy jeans. Several items from the show were designed in collaboration with Richard Quinn, which gave the iconic American label a British twist. Travis later closed out the show, leaving the audience to hit the drums on the runway. (Other attendees included Shawn Mendes, John Legend and Jon Batiste.)

Kardashian’s appearance at the show comes amid the launch of her new business venture, Lemme, a line of supplements and vitamins.

The Poosh founder announced the brand via Instagram on Monday, September 12. “Lemme finally share what I’ve been up to! I’ve been dreaming of this idea, having lots and lots and lots of meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and building the team that felt really good,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her lying naked in a mound of pills.

She continued: “When it was finally all right, it was all happening with ease. Lots of hours, zooms, dreaming, but all with swift decisiveness and actual fun! At last, 5 years later my passion/work baby is finally launching into the world. Meet Lemme – my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life.”

The California native went on to explain that she partnered with the “best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements.” She added that Lemme products are also “so delicious.”

Lemme officially launches on September 27 at Lemmelive.com.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Kardashian and her husband at New York Fashion Week: