There is only one Goddess of Pop — and she needs just one name: Cher.

The legendary singer (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) is more than five decades into her megasucessful career, which has spanned the worlds of music, TV, film and fashion. She is just a Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner, with an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar already under her belt. (The Cher Show, a jukebox musical based on her life, is nominated for three Tonys in 2019.)

Cher rose to stardom in 1965 as half of the duo Sonny & Cher with Sonny Bono, her future husband and Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour costar. Together, they recorded hit singles including “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” The couple welcomed a child named Chaz Bono (born Chastity) in 1969, the same year they divorced. Sonny died at the age of 62 in a tragic skiing accident in January 1998.

Though Cher made some solo material in the ‘60s, she did not find worldwide success on her own until the 1971 release of her album Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves. By the mid-‘70s, her discography boasted hits such as “Half-Breed” and “Dark Lady.” The following decade, she embraced more of a rock vibe in her music with songs including “I Found Someone” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Her success in the industry continued through the ‘90s, ‘00s and 2010s, thanks to “Believe,” “Strong Enough” and “Woman’s World.”

As an actress, Cher garnered critical acclaim for her roles in Silkwood (1983), Mask (1985) and Moonstruck (1987), the latter of which landed her a best actress Oscar. More recently, she starred alongside Christina Aguilera in Burlesque (2010) and had a cameo in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

