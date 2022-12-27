Cher‘s got some new bling that she wishes her late mom could see. The hitmaker sparked engagement rumors on Christmas Day after she showed off a massive diamond ring from her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted on Sunday, December 25, alongside a photo of the stunning pear-shaped sparkler. The rock was finished with a diamond band and glistened against the light from the “Believe” singer’s camera. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Us Weekly that the piece seems to be about six carats with an estimated value of $250,000.

While many of Cher’s followers congratulated her, the Grammy winner has yet to confirm whether the jewel means she and Edwards, 36, took their romance to a new level.

In a follow-up tweet on Monday, December 26, Cher told her followers that she wanted to share the exciting moment with her mom, Georgia Holt, who died at age 96 on December 10.

“Woke up a min ago, & 1st thing … B4 I opened my eyes, I thought … ‘I need 2 run to moms & show her my ring,'” the “Strong Enough” artist wrote. “She loves Diamonds. Before I realized it … I had a little tear, but I’m sure this is natural. Bet moms ears were burning last nite. We were telling stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN.”

Cher and Edwards were spotted together for the first time on November 2, holding hands at the West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. The sighting prompted chatter on social media, with fans criticizing the couple’s age difference.

“Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️,” the “After All” artist tweeted on November 6 in response to the backlash. “Let Me Explain… I DONT GIVE A [F–K] WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

A source echoed similar sentiments to Us Weekly at the time, sharing: “Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less. She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

The music executive and the pop icon met during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Edwards previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares son Slash Electric, 3. The rapper and the model, 39, called it quits in August 2021 after three years of dating.

Cher, for her part, was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shares son Chaz, 53, with Bono, who died in 1998, and son Elijah Blue, 46, with Allman, who died in 2017.