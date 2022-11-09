Unbothered! Cher isn’t letting criticism of her new romance with Alexander “AE” Edwards get to her, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the source says of the Oscar winner, 76, and the music executive, 36. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

Some observers have questioned the new couple’s 40-year age difference, but the insider tells Us that the Moonstruck actress isn’t worried about it.

“She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years,” the source explains. “The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”

The “Believe” songstress and Edwards stepped out for the first time on Wednesday, November 2, holding hands at the West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. Days later, Cher clapped back when a Twitter user said it would be “naive” for her not to question the “intentions” of a younger man.

“Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️,” the Grammy winner tweeted on Sunday, November 6. “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [F–K] WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

The California native told another social media user that she met Edwards at Paris Fashion Week last month. When another fan said the music pro should be treating Cher “like the queen” she is, the pop icon replied, “LIKE A 👑.”

“These are still early days, but it’s an exciting, sexy chemistry they’ve got going, and AE is totally in awe of Cher, which she loves,” the insider tells Us, adding that the pair have been “bonding over” the charity causes and political beliefs that are “very important” to the singer. “Cher says AE is old beyond his years. He’s a very gentle guy who listens to her and gets who she is.”

Edwards previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares son Slash Electric, 3. The rapper and the model, 39, called it quits in August 2021 after three years of dating. That same month, Edwards admitted to cheating on Rose during their relationship.

Cher, for her part, was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shares son Chaz, 53, with Bono, who died in 1998, and son Elijah Blue, 46, with Allman, who died in 2017.

For more on Cher’s romance with Edwards, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.