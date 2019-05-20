Cher has cemented herself an icon in many realms — music, film and our favorite, fashion. So in honor of her 73rd birthday, we’re taking a look back at her epic style evolution.

As one half of the folk rock duo Sonny and Cher, the Goddess of Pop rose to fame in the late ‘60s, quickly establishing a strong sense of style that showed she wasn’t afraid of taking risks (or showing a little skin). And in the ’70s, she really hit her fashion stride, carving out a unique vibe that still informs her outfits today.

Cher Through the Years: From Sonny Bono’s Sidekick to Goddess of Pop

She showed off her toned abs in many two-piece bikini and skirt combos like the one she rocked at the Joseph Andrews L.A. premiere in 1977. She wore a similar design at the 1986 Academy Awards, adding a giant feathered headpiece created by longtime friend Bob Mackie to the look.

The costume designer was the mastermind behind a lot of the “Believe” singer’s most awe-worthy pieces including her 1985 sheer black and gold Met Gala dress.

But it isn’t just on the red carpet that the 73-year-old shines. She also rocks a much more laid-back look that’s enviably edgy and cool. Her off-duty uniform is typically comprised of jeans, black jackets and t-shirts. In fact, earlier this year she revealed that she lost her favorite skull and bones tee that she’s been wearing for over 30 years — proving that she may just be the most relatable fashion legend that ever existed.

From sheer ball gowns to completely bare midriffs to chill t-shirts and jeans combos, keep scrolling to see some of Cher’s most memorable looks of all time.