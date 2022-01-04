Cher Is Unbothered by Stars Copying Her Style: ‘I Like It’

A fashion icon! Cher is well aware that her affinity for slinky two-piece sets and obsession with sheer dresses have been the source of inspiration for many red carpet looks — and she believes that imitation is the best form of flattery.

The 75-year-old singer told Vogue that she’s all about stars doing their own take on her outfits from year’s past. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski has taken a page out of her playbook.

“I like it,” the star said in a Tuesday, January 4, interview. “I see all the young girls kind of wearing things that I’ve worn my whole life. They think it’s new or they see a picture and they love it, so they do their own version. Or they do my version. It doesn’t both me.”

While majority of Cher’s memorable outfits are couture creations, the “If I Can Turn Back Time” singer, along with ex Sonny, didn’t start out with designer attire.

“We had a look that people just really didn’t understand at all. We were so proud of our look and our clothes, but we couldn’t get on a lot of shows,” she explained. “No one was doing what we doing. There weren’t stylists to take on people who were unknown or doing something really different.”

Even without a professional crew by her side at the get-go, the “Believe” singer managed to become a major style icon. While she started off her career with handmade bell bottoms, she eventually teamed up with Bob Mackie — and still works with the designer to this day.

“Bob Mackie was so ahead of everyone and he had the luxury of never caring what it was,” she told Vogue. “It was never too little, it was never too much bling. I was always thrilled with everything he gave me. I don’t think I ever disliked — maybe one or two dresses, that was about it, and it was because of the color.”

Perhaps her most memorable looks from the designer was the sheer gown she wore to the 1974 Met Gala. Stars have done their own take on the outfit through the years.

For example Kim Kardashian took inspo from the icon at the 2015 Met Gala. After her Roberto Cavalli sheer number started drawing comparisons to a dress Beyoncé wore in 2012, the Skims founder set the record straight.

“Tonight’s inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala! I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight,” she captioned her Instagram at the time. “She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!”