Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ romance has been a topic of conversation — and that is exactly how they like it.

The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Although Edwards’ admitted to cheating on his ex Amber Rose, Cher let fans know that she was not fazed by his past actions.

“BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE,” she wrote in response to fan criticism via X (formerly Twitter) in November 2022. “IM [sic] IN ♥️NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW….SMOKE DOESNT [sic] ALWAYS MEAN🔥.”

A source told Us that the “If I Could Turn Back Time” songstress was not letting the online noise affect her.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us that same month. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

