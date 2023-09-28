Cher and ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards fueled reconciliation speculation while getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week.

The Grammy winner, 77 — who is in the midst of intense legal drama with her daughter-in-law — was photographed snuggling up to Edwards, 37, at the Balmain fashion show on Wednesday, September 27. Cher and Edwards sat side by side with their arms wrapped around one another.

Cher and Edwards’ recent outing comes weeks after they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Beverly Hills earlier this month. The twosome — who broke up in May — were photographed leaving the restaurant Funke with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

While the exes haven’t confirmed their romance is back on, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September there was a possibility of a reconciliation.

Related: Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards' Relationship Timeline Showing off their love. Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ romance has been a topic of conversation — and that is exactly how they like it. The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Following the PDA-filled outing, fans quickly took to social media to […]

“They had stayed in communication even though they called things off a few months ago,” the insider shared. “They’ve reached a point where they want to give things a second try. They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re enjoying spending time together again and they make each other happy.”

The source also noted that friends of the former couple “always thought” that they would get back together at some point because of their deep bond — and the fact Edwards introduced Cher to his 3-year son, Slash, whom he shares with ex Amber Rose.

“The connection they had was real, and they truly cared for each other,” the insider told Us. “AE had even introduced his son, Slash, to Cher and he would often go over to her Malibu home to play.”

Edwards and Cher were first linked in November 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood. One month later, rumors swirled that Edwards proposed after Cher showed off a gigantic diamond ring she got from the music executive for Christmas.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Cher Through the Years: From Sonny’s Sidekick to Goddess of Pop There is only one Goddess of Pop — and she needs just one name: Cher. The legendary singer (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) is more than five decades into her mega-successful career, which has spanned the worlds of music, TV, film and fashion. She is just a Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner, with an […]

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” the singer tweeted in December 2022, adding that she wished she could show the piece of jewelry to her mom, Georgia Holt, who died earlier that month at age 96.

After they called it quits, a source confirmed to Us that Cher and Edwards were never actually engaged and the ring was just a present. “Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago,” the insider explained in May, noting that they stayed cordial after their breakup. “There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”