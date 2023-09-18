The second time might be the charm for Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards, who split earlier this year after six months of dating.

“They had stayed in communication even though they called things off a few months ago,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Cher, 77, and Edwards, 37. “They’ve reached a point where they want to give things a second try. They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re enjoying spending time together again and they make each other happy.”

Rumors of the pair’s reconciliation swirled over the weekend after they were spotted holding hands during a Friday, September 15, outing in Beverly Hills. The twosome — who were both dressed in all black — were photographed leaving the restaurant Funke with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

“Friends always thought Cher and AE would reconcile at some point. The connection they had was real, and they truly cared for each other,” the insider tells Us. “AE had even introduced his son, Slash, to Cher and he would often go over to her Malibu home to play.”

Edwards shares Slash, 3, with ex Amber Rose. Edwards and Rose, 39, called it quits in August 2021 after three years of dating. Cher, for her part, was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shared son Chaz, 54, with Bono, who died in 1998, and son Elijah Blue, 47, with Allman, who died in 2017.

Cher and Edwards were first linked in November 2022 after they were spotted holding hands at Craig’s, the West Hollywood hotspot beloved by celebs. While some critics questioned the couple’s 40-year age difference, an insider told Us at the time that Cher was unbothered by the haters.

​​“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the source explained at the time. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

One month later, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Cher showed off her Christmas gift from Edwards: a massive ring featuring a pear-shaped diamond with a band covered in smaller gems.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” Cher tweeted in December 2022, adding that she wished she could show the new jewels to her mom, Georgia Holt, who died earlier that month at age 96.

After their split, a source confirmed to Us that the pair were never actually engaged and the ring was just a present. “Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago,” the insider explained, noting that the twosome remained friendly after their breakup. “There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”