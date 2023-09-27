Cher’s daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, accused the singer of trying to kidnap her own son Elijah Blue Allman last year.

In a legal declaration obtained by Us Weekly, King, 36, claimed that she and Allman, 47, were attempting to reconcile in November 2022 after separating the year prior. According to King, she and Allman were in a hotel in New York on November 30, 2022, when four people came to their room and “removed” Allman.

King didn’t mention Cher, 77, by name, but said “one of the four men who took” Allman told her “they were hired by petitioner’s mother.” (The “petitioner” is Allman, who filed divorce from King in 2021.)

King went on to claim that she has been told she is “not allowed to see or speak to” Allman, who is “currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed” to her, without access to his phone. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband,” she continued in the documents, which were filed in December 2022.

Allman and King tied the knot in 2013. In her court filing, King said that Allman — who has struggled with heroin addiction — has been in treatment since August 2022.

“In my husband’s absence, I was asked to leave our family home by Petitioner’s mother,” King claimed in her court filing. “I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets. We also have a storage unit that I have been unable to access which contains art, antiques, all our furniture from our second home that we had together in Beverly Hills and other assets accumulated during the marriage.”

As King awaited additional spousal support payments, she allegedly lost her housing and healthcare and “had to leave the country to stay with relatives for a while.” She noted that the “inconsistent support payments” have made it “very difficult” to keep pursuing her case.

Cher shares Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman, to whom she was married from 1975 to 1978. Greg died of complications from liver cancer at age 69 in 2017. Cher also shares son Chaz, 54, with Sonny Bono. Bono — who was married to Cher from 1964 to 1975 — died at age 62 in 1998 after a skiing accident.

