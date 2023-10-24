Cher’s 40-year age gap with boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards can lead to some pretty funny moments of miscommunication.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about,” Cher, 77, revealed in an interview with Extra on Monday, October 23. “The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

Despite the occasional missed reference, Cher couldn’t be happier in her relationship with the music producer, 37, whom she described as “reserved” and “more obviously shy” than she is.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together,” she told the outlet. “We can talk [about] music. We can talk about everything. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever. … We just get each other.”

Related: Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Relationship Timeline Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ romance has been a topic of conversation — and that is exactly how they like it. The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Although Edwards’ admitted to cheating on his ex Amber Rose, Cher let fans know that […]

It was Edwards who inspired Cher to record her new holiday album titled Christmas — which was released on Friday, October 20 — despite her years of resisting the idea. “It’s a very strange Christmas album,” she said of the project, which she worked on with Edwards. “All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

Cher and Edwards first sparked romance rumors late last year after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. “Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

Cher broke her silence on her relationship that same month by sharing a photo of Edwards via X (formerly Twitter). “As we All Know … I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure … There Are No Guarantees,” she wrote in response to a fan who questioned the pair’s connection. “Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances … It’s WHO I Am.”

Engagement rumors swirled after Edwards gave Cher a massive diamond ring for Christmas in December 2022. However, Us confirmed in May that the pair had split after six months of dating.

“Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago,” a source shared at the time, clarifying that Edwards didn’t propose. “There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Cher Through the Years: From Sonny's Sidekick to Goddess of Pop There is only one Goddess of Pop — and she needs just one name: Cher. The legendary singer (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) is more than five decades into her mega-successful career, which has spanned the worlds of music, TV, film and fashion. She is just a Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner, with an […]

Despite calling it quits, an insider told Us last month that Cher and Edwards were looking to give their relationship a second chance. “They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re enjoying spending time together again and they make each other happy,” the source revealed.

Weeks later, Cher and Edwards publicly reunited while attending the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on September 27. They were photographed getting cozy and sitting with their arms wrapped around each other.