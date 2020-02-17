After the 36-year-old model revealed that she got “Bash Slash” inked across her forehead in large script as a tribute to her 6-year-old son Sebastian and her 4-month-old son, Slash, Edwards followed suit.

He visited L.A.-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez to get the birth dates of the two children, separated by a lightning bolt in between “10.10.19” and “2.21.13.”

The model and music executive welcomed their first child, Slash Electric, into the world back in October. Rose and ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa share custody of Sebastian, but is clearly a large part of Edward’s life, too.

Fans found out about Rose’s new tattoo when she appeared in a promotional video for an L.A.-based sneaker store on February 7, 2020. After that, she also shared pics of the design on her Instagram feed.

While some Instagram user’s celebrated Rose’s decision to get the tattoo for her children, critics trolled her in the comments section of her photos, telling her the new ink takes away from her beauty.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f—k you want in life.”

Rose and Edwards aren’t the only stars to debut face tattoos. In fact, many more celebs are fueling the new trend, including Chris Brown, Presley Gerber, Post Malone and Amanda Bynes.