Amber Rose Debuts Face Tattoos of Her Children's Names

A mother’s love. Amber Rose showed how much her children mean to her by inking two tattoos of their names on her forehead.

The 36-year-old model appeared in a promotional video, which was released on Friday, February 7, for the sneaker store CoolKicks in Los Angeles. Although Rose doesn’t mention her new tattoos, they can clearly be seen on her forehead.

The name “Bash,” a reference to her 6-year-old son, Sebastian, who she shares with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, is written in cursive on one side of her head. On the other side is the name of her 4-month-old son Slash, who she shares with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

The vice president of the A&R for Def Jam Recordings, 32, announced the birth of their son via Instagram in October 2019.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” Edwards captioned an Instagram photo of himself kissing the newborn. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Rose revealed she was pregnant with her second child via Instagram in April 2019.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote alongside a photo from her ultrasound appointment.

The SlutWalk founder told Us Weekly in October 2018 that she hopes to pass along her passion for expression to her son Sebastian — by allowing him to curse.

“I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression,” Rose said at the time.“Kids like to curse. I tell him when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.”