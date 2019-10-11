Hello, baby! Amber Rose gave birth to her second child on Thursday, October 10, welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” Edwards captioned an Instagram photo. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

The model, 35, announced in April via Instagram that she and the vice president of the Artists and Repertoire for Def Jam Recordings, 32, had a baby on board. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she captioned a photo from her ultrasound appointment.

Rose, who shares 6-year-old Sebastian with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa, went on to say that her son was “sooooooo happy to be a big brother.”

Edwards shared the same photo to his account, writing, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you. I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘Where the bitches @?’ ( jokingg – no hyper-masculinity).”

The following month, the Slutwalk founder opened up about the tough pregnancy she was experiencing due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

“For people that don’t know what it is, it’s basically extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration, and [I’m] really, really tired,” Rose explained. “I can eat a little bit more now because I’m in my second trimester, but not much, and I pretty much sleep all day.”

She added, “To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys because oh, my God, it’s a lot,” she said on Instagram. “I want to be out. I want to be cute. I want to show off my belly. I can’t get off this couch. I’m just tired and want to barf all day. It’s just not fun. But it’s totally worth it. Totally, totally worth it.”

