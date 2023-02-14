All about love! Kylie Jenner was anything but alone on Valentine’s Day after splitting from off-on boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kardashians star, 25, showed off how she spent the romantic holiday via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, but the family festivities began one day prior.

Jenner kicked off her Valentine’s celebrations by chilling poolside with big sis Kim Kardashian. The makeup mogul captioned a pair of swimsuit photos, “you my twin,” with Kardashian, 42, lovingly responding in the comments section. “Always and Forever,” she replied.

While Jenner called her sister her twin, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dubbed BFF Stassie Karanikolaou her “forever valentine” in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared a slideshow featuring photos of them posing on a basketball court in matching leather jackets.

Much like Kardashian, Karanikolaou, 25, showed her friend some love in the comments, writing, “forever & then some,” complete with a rose emoji.

Putting the cherry on top of Jenner’s V-Day festivities was momager Kris Jenner, who surprised her daughter and grandkids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 12 months — whom Jenner shares with Scott — with several presents.

Sharing snaps of the gifts — including stuffed animal bears, heart-shaped balloons and lots of candy — Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Tuesday: “The sweetest lovey ever!!! How do you do it all? I love you @krisjenner.”

Scott recently enjoyed some post-breakup celebrations of his own, as the “Sicko Mode” rapper attended Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, with friends. “He was with a bunch of dudes only,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was like a boys weekend in Arizona. He wasn’t seen talking to any females.”

Us broke the news on January 7 that the Life of Kylie alum and Scott had called it quits. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider revealed. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again, off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

The former couple were first linked in 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi one year later. The pair remained strong despite rumors surfacing in 2019 that Scott cheated on the California native, which he denied at the time. They made several red carpet appearances and attended the Met Gala together before pressing pause on their relationship in October 2019. The breakup didn’t last long, however, as Kylie and Scott reunited before welcoming son Aire in February 2022.