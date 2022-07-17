Doting dad. Over the years, Ant Anstead has documented his adventures with son Hudson amid his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

The pair, who tied the knot in December 2018, announced three months later that they were expecting their first child together. Anstead previously welcomed daughter Amelie and son Archie with his ex-wife Louise Anstead. The Christina on the Coast host, for her part, shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

In September 2020, Hall gave birth to son Hudson and the trio went on to offer glimpses of their family bond via social media. One year after their little one’s arrival, the Flip or Flop alum announced she and Anstead had split.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

In his own statement, Anstead noted at the time that he “never gave up on” his marriage. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the U.K. native detailed. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Following their split, Anstead and Hall made attempts to coparent their son cordially. In April 2022, their relationship made headlines again when the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star requested full custody of Hudson. He claimed that the HGTV personality spent less than 10 days a month with their child for nearly two years.

Hall slammed her former spouse’s accusations that same month, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

A judge later denied Anstead’s request, saying that the expert mechanic provided an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his court filing. A hearing was scheduled for June 2022 but was subsequently moved to September 2022.

Ahead of the messy battle, Us confirmed Anstead’s romance with Renée Zellweger in June 2021. Meanwhile, the Wellness Remodel author married Joshua Hall in April 2022 after more than one year of dating.

