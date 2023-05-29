Catching rays! Christina Hall (née Haack) and husband Josh Hall recently spent some quality time together while on a romantic getaway in Mexico.

“Too much ☀,” the HGTV star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 28, alongside a selfie of her and her beau, 41, relaxing in paradise. In the sweet snap, Christina could be seen smiling for the camera while Josh threw his arms around her and nibbled on her ear.

In a second photo, the lovebirds soaked up the sun and gazed out at the ocean while sipping on cocktails at the Montage Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas. “Pap’d by friends,” she captioned the vacation pic. “Always in our own world.”

Mexico is a special place for the happy couple as it’s where Joshua proposed to the California native in April 2021. The pair later secretly tied the knot in April 2022 before hosting a second ceremony and reception for their loved ones in Hawaii five months later.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote via Instagram in September 2022, uploading their official wedding portrait. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊.”

The romantic nuptials marks Christina’s third marriage. She was previously married to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and the pair share daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. She later moved on with Ant Anstead, whom she wed in 2018. The twosome welcomed son Hudson, 2, less than a year later before calling it quits in September 2020.

Last month, Christina and Josh celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary — and the former police officer poked fun at his wife’s romantic history in a hilarious tribute.

“How long will this one last?” Josh jokingly captioned an Instagram carousel at the time. The Flip or Flop alum, for her part, quickly replied: “Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️.”

During their first year as newlyweds, Christina has often praised her hubby for his sweet bond with her three children. “Josh surprised Taylor today and took her to Disneyland for a step-daddy / daughter day,” the reality star gushed via Instagram in February. “[My] heart melts 💘😭.”

The couple have also worked hard at maintaining amicable coparenting relationships with El Moussa, 41 — who welcomed son Tristan with wife Heather Rae El Moussa in January — and Anstead, 44. (The Wheeler Dealers host filed for full custody of Hudson last year, which has since been denied.)

“Honestly, we really focus on our household,” Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “We have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household. We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

The Flipping 101 star added that his ex-wife “congratulated” him and Heather, 35, after they welcomed their little one earlier this year.

“She’s very happy for us,” Tarek told Us after Tristan’s arrival. “When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised … [Christina’s] was really, really nice.”