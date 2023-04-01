All’s fair in love and trolling! Days before Christina Hall (née Haack) and husband Joshua Hall celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the former police officer shared a hilarious tribute to his spouse.

“How long will this one last?” Josh, 41, jokingly captioned a Friday, March 31, Instagram carousel, sharing photos of the pair cuddling from earlier this month, March 2022 and March 2021.

The Flip or Flop alum, 39, quickly replied: “Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2022 that Christina and the realtor had secretly tied the knot after one year of dating, marking the HGTV star’s third marriage. (She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively.)

“At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it. So Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us,” the California native revealed during the first episode of Christina in the Country, which premiered on HGTV in December 2022. “Something private, just for us. And then later, we’ll do a reception for the kids and family.”

Nearly five months after their intimate nuptials, Christina and Josh hosted a second ceremony and reception for their loved ones.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote via Instagram in September 2022, uploading their official wedding portrait. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊.”

All three of Christina’s children were in attendance at the time to celebrate their mother’s special day. The Christina on the Coast personality shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband El Moussa, to whom she was married between 2009 and 2018. Christina also coparents son Hudson, 3, with former spouse Anstead, whom she was married to between 2019 and 2021.

During their first year of marriage, Christina frequently praised Josh for his sweet bond with Taylor, Brayden and Hudson.

“Josh surprised Taylor today and took her to Disneyland for a step-daddy / daughter day,” the design guru gushed via Instagram in February. “[My] heart melts 💘😭.”

Christina and her Christina in the Country costar have also attempted to maintain cordial coparenting relationships with her exes. (Anstead, 44, filed for full custody of Hudson last year, which has since been denied.)

“Honestly, we really focus on our household,” El Moussa, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022, referring to his home with wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). “We have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household. We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

Tarek and the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star, who tied the knot in October 2021, welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

“Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us,” the Flipping 101 star exclusively told Us in January after son Tristan’s arrival. “When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised … [Christina’s] was really, really nice.”