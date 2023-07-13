Christina Hall found her happily ever after with husband Joshua Hall after shifting her “priorities.”

“Things that I put up with in my 20s are things I’d never put up with in my 40s,” Christina, 40, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “In my relationship right now, we’re able to communicate, not get emotionally overwhelmed and speak nicely to each other. Some things come with maturity. It definitely helps.”

The Christina in the Country star started dating Josh, 42, in 2021, one year before they secretly tied the knot. Christina’s union with Josh marks her third marriage, following her previous relationships with Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively. While Christina told Us that offering comparisons is “not my style,” she does have many similarities with Josh.

“He’s protective, but not in a jealous or controlling way,” she explains. “I’m also a lot calmer than I used to be. Before, if someone pissed me off, I’d flip out.”

Christina has also loved watching Josh — with whom she co-owns their Unbroken Productions company — care for her three children: Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3. (The reality TV star shares her eldest kids with El Moussa, 41, and Hudson with Anstead, 44.)

“Josh has taken on stepdad duties with love and integrity and that’s big for me,” Christina gushes, noting that they “tag team” daily tasks to stay organized. “If one of us has something going on, the other is like, ‘Yeah, no problem, I got this.’”

When Taylor, Brayden and Hudson are not in Christina and Josh’s care — she splits custody with El Moussa and Anstead — they enjoy the quiet. “When we don’t have the kids, we have time to ourselves and that’s something that keeps our relationship strong,” she tells Us.

However, Christina has found that coparenting with El Moussa — who married Heather Rae El Moussa in October 2021 — and Anstead can sometimes be “difficult.”

“As long as the kids come first — and they do for all of us — that’s all that matters,” the Christina on the Coast star, who rang in her birthday with a Veuve Clicquot-inspired bash earlier this month, explains. “Even when there’s an incident, or someone’s upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics.”

While Christina’s kids are a top priority for her and Josh, they are not looking to expand their brood any further. “That door is closed,” she jokes to Us. “We talked about that when we met. We’re just too busy, and I don’t feel like that’s fair.”

For more details on Christina and Josh’s marriage and coparenting dynamics with her ex-husbands, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.