A millennial faux pas? Christina Hall (née Haack) revealed the warning her 12-year-old daughter Taylor gave her before they went out in public.

“Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend,” Hall, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 20, alongside a selfie with all three of her children. “Tay ‘Mom please don’t wear leggings, put some jeans on’ okkk Tay. Love this cute crew ❤️.”

In the sweet snap, the Flip or Flop alum kept it casual — but showed she took her pre-teen’s advice to heart — by donning a pair of skinny jeans with black sneakers and an oversized tee. Taylor, meanwhile, sported her own denim with a beige crop top, while son Brayden, 7, rocked a pair of shark-patterned Bermuda shorts and Uggs. Hall’s youngest son Hudson, 2, matched his mom in a light grey sweater and dark pants.

The California native shares her two eldest children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. She welcomed Hudson with Ant Anstead one year after their 2018 wedding. The former couple called it quits in September 2020, finalizing their divorce the following June. In early 2022, she tied the knot with husband Joshua Hall.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The HGTV star’s time with her little ones comes just one month after she shut down fan speculation she “stole” her children from El Moussa, 41, and Anstead, 44, by moving to Tennessee.

“For everyone confused.. we do NOT live in Tennessee,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, clarifying she and her brood were there for Easter weekend. “We live in California … we have a second home in Tennessee. For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids … false info. We just frequently visit our home away from home.”

Christina and her exes have often been candid about the ups and downs of navigating their coparenting relationship over the years. In May 2022, El Moussa exclusively told Us Weekly the key to remaining cordial with his former spouse.

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” Tarek, who welcomed son Tristan with wife Heather Rae El Moussa in January, told Us at the time. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household. We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

When it comes to Christina’s relationship with Anstead, however, the twosome have faced a bumpier road. Us confirmed in April 2022 that the England native had filed for full custody of Hudson, claiming that the Christina on the Coast star had spent less than 10 days with the toddler in the previous 20 months. His request was denied, with a California court declaring that there was an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his favor at the time.

The Wheeler Dealers host later claimed in September 2022 that Christina was “exploiting” their son by including him in her social media posts. While the Christina in the Country star, for her part, began to hide her 2-year-old’s face in posts, she later claimed she “chose” not to show her son because it was a “tool being used against me” — not because she was “told” she could no longer do so.

The twosome officially settled their custody battle later that month, agreeing to alternate spending major holidays with Hudson on a yearly basis.