Clearing the air on coparenting. Christina Hall (née Haack) set the record straight after spending Easter weekend with her children in Tennessee.

The HGTV star, 39, appeared to address assumptions about her dynamic with exes Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead via her Instagram Story ahead of the Sunday, April 9, holiday. “For everyone confused.. we do NOT live in Tennessee,” she wrote. “We live in California … we have a second home in Tennessee.”

She continued, “For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids … false info. We just frequently visit our home away from home,” ending her message with a goat emoji, chicken emoji and red heart.

Hall went on to give glimpses of how she and husband Joshua Hall, whom she wed in April 2022, celebrated with her three kids. The design guru shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa, 41, and son Hudson, 3, with Anstead, 44.

In snaps from the spring getaway, the little ones each held baby goats and played with chicks. Christina’s boys could also be seen posing with an Easter bunny mascot as the festivities continued. “Easter 2023 💗. Complete with baby goats and baby chicks 🐐 🐤,” she captioned the Instagram upload.

While the Christina on the Coast star enjoyed quality time with her kids, El Moussa celebrated with wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and their newborn son, Tristan, 3 months. “First ever Easter with our bunny 🐰🌷,” the Selling Sunset star, 35, gushed via Instagram on Sunday before sending a shout-out to her stepkids. “Tristan’s loving it so far and as if it couldn’t get any cuter… look at his outfits 🥺 Our handsome love 🤍 Just missing our other bunny babies Tay & Bray.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Flip or Flop alums have been candid over the years about navigating their coparenting relationship after their 2018 divorce. One week before the exes were photographed having an argument with Heather at a kids’ soccer game in May 2022, Tarek exclusively told Us Weekly the key to remaining cordial with his former spouse.

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household,” he told Us. “[Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

He added: “We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

Christina’s relationship with Anstead, however, has been slightly more tense. Us confirmed in April 2022 that the British TV personality filed for full custody of Hudson, alleging that Christina had spent less than 10 days per month with the toddler in the previous 20 months. His request was denied at the time, with a California court declaring there was an “insufficient showing” of evidence in Anstead’s favor.

The twosome, who finalized their divorce in June 2021, remained in a messy back and forth for several months. The Wheeler Dealers host claimed in September 2022 that Christina was “exploiting” their son by including him in social media posts. After beginning to hide Hudson’s face in her uploads, the Christina in the Country star attempted to clarify “confusion and false info” about the legal battle.

“I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson … I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL.”

Christina and the Cops and Robbers author settled their custody battle later that month, agreeing to alternate spending major holidays with Hudson on a yearly basis.