Christina Hall (née Haack) is turning over a new leaf after celebrating her milestone 40th birthday.

Hall marked the occasion with a French Riviera-themed party at her home in Newport Beach, California, organized by her husband, Josh Hall. “It was literally perfection,” Christina exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. “I’ve never had a party thrown for me, so it felt really magical.”

Christina has felt her “priorities shift” as she’s gotten older — and she’s ready to welcome her next decade with a smile. “I always had a feeling the 40s were going to be the best years,” she tells Us. “In your 30s, you’re hustling, you’re starting businesses and having babies and doing the hard things. At 40, you know who you are. You’re not as worried about the small things.”

Alongside her “favorite people” — including daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — Christina rang in her birthday in style. “Absolutely every detail was perfect,” the HGTV personality says of the bash, which featured a sushi buffet, Funfetti cake and endless Veuve Clicquot champagne.

With her 40s ahead of her, Christina has no plans on slowing down. “I don’t know how to be bored,” she tells Us. “I thrive in chaos and newness and I just like testing myself and thinking about what’s next. … I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I’ll be going very hard. Maybe [I’ll change] in my 50s or 60s — we’ll see!”

