From private to public. Sonja Morgan’s 20-year-old daughter, Quincy, changed her Instagram settings on Wednesday, March 24, giving a glimpse into her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 57, welcomed her daughter with then-husband John Adams Morgan in October 2000 — and “never imagined being a single mom” until they split six years later.

The Bravo personality told Lifestyle Mirror in June 2012, “But you’re a mother, you do what you have to do, and the kids come first. … I needed to support myself and my daughter in our townhouse [so I joined RHONY].”

While Quincy has attended occasional red carpet events with her mom over the years, the college student has remained out of the spotlight for the most part.

“I just don’t think it’s good [to have her on the show],” Morgan explained during a “Sip With Sam” podcast episode in November 2018. “I mean I know how to handle it and I’ll handle myself and I chose it. But I don’t think I should drag anyone else into it, especially a young kid.”

In October 2016, the Fashion Institute of Technology grad gushed to Bustle about how “proud” she is of her daughter. “I’m very close to my daughter and she’s a very high achiever,” the reality star said at the time. “I support her 100 percent, because she achieves so well. She’s very much impressed and interested now with the fashion, the jewelry and the swimwear. That has her attention now. She’s very smart, so she’s interested in the aspects of the marketing of that.”

Quincy doesn’t have any interest in watching her mom on the Bravo show, she went on to say. “I’m going to take a guess and say the drama just isn’t for her,” Morgan explained. “Plus, it has to be somewhat strange watching your mother on TV, right? I surely can’t imagine it.”

The University of Pennsylvania student’s parents split up in 2006. Morgan previously told Us Weekly that if she does get married again, she is looking for “a stable lifestyle.”

“When I get married, I want a man who goes to bed at 9 or 10 at night,” the Tipsy Girl prosecco founder exclusively told Us. “I don’t want to be out drinking all night. I want dinners at home and a couple more poodles, but no more kids!”

Keep scrolling to see the Instagram photos Quincy revealed on Wednesday, from birthday celebrations with her mom to graduation ceremonies.