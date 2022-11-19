“He’ll pick up our calls no matter where he is,” Naomi revealed of her “pop” during an August 2020 interview with PBS News Hour. “He’ll be onstage, giving a speech, and we’d call him and he’d be like, ‘What’s wrong?!’”
“We’ve grown up together,” Naomi gushed of her sisters and cousins during the PBS appearance in 2020. “He’s made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we’re all together … I don’t think there’s been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven’t decided as a family.”
“It’s really amazing,” Maisy, 21, gushed of her grandfather’s attentiveness during a January 2021 interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager. “More than my dad, he came to every single one of my soccer games, lacrosse games, basketball games. Like, he was at everything that he could make it to and it was always funny, like, seeing him show up when I [had seen him on TV] 30 minutes ago. … It’s nice knowing that he’ll always be there when I want him to be there and he’ll drop anything.”
Scroll below to see Naomi and her groom’s wedding day photos:
Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz
They Do!
The newlyweds posed for an official wedding portrait with Joe and Jill.
Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
South Lawn Sweeties
The couple’s guests celebrated the union in front of the White House on Saturday.
Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock
A Rosy Affair
The facade of the historic residence had been decorated with white floral arrangements.
Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
A Historic Location
Naomi’s wedding marks the first time a sitting president’s grandchild has gotten married at the White House.
Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock
Tying the Knot
Naomi wore an elegant, long-sleeved wedding gown for the outdoor ceremony.