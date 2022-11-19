A White House wedding! President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, married longtime beau Peter Neal on the South Lawn.

Naomi, who is the oldest daughter of the president’s son Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, walked down the aisle in a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren gown. The bride, 28, met her longtime partner, 25, at the end of a white carpet in front of the illustrious Washington, D.C., landmark.

Naomi’s wedding marked the first time that a couple’s nuptials have been held at the White House in decades. To commemorate the occasion, the exterior of the residence was decorated with white roses and a coordinating floral archway.

The happy couple received their marriage license two days earlier and were counting down the days until they said “I do.”

“Gotta nail the money shot to secure the license to wed,” Neal captioned a Thursday, November 17 Instagram with his now-wife in a D.C. courthouse.

The law school graduate announced in September 2021 that Neal had proposed. “Forever,” she captioned an Instagram selfie, showing off her engagement ring.

Joe, who was inaugurated as the U.S. commander in chief in January 2021, touts being a grandfather as one of his proudest achievements.

“He’ll pick up our calls no matter where he is,” Naomi revealed of her “pop” during an August 2020 interview with PBS News Hour. “He’ll be onstage, giving a speech, and we’d call him and he’d be like, ‘What’s wrong?!’”

Joe, 79, and the community college professor, 71, have a total of six grandchildren. Hunter and Buhle, both 52, share daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. After their 2017 divorce, Hunter welcomed son Beau in May 2020 with now-wife Melissa Cohen. Hunter’s older brother, Beau Biden, shared daughter Natalie and son Hunter with wife Hallie Olivere prior to his death in 2015. Beau suffered from brain cancer and died at the age of 46.

“We’ve grown up together,” Naomi gushed of her sisters and cousins during the PBS appearance in 2020. “He’s made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we’re all together … I don’t think there’s been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven’t decided as a family.”

The former senator’s grandchildren also frequently joined his presidential campaign events, alongside Jill, Hunter and Joe and Jill’s daughter, Ashley Biden. The Promise Me, Dad author has also made sure to support his offspring’s kiddos in their own pursuits.

“It’s really amazing,” Maisy, 21, gushed of her grandfather’s attentiveness during a January 2021 interview with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager. “More than my dad, he came to every single one of my soccer games, lacrosse games, basketball games. Like, he was at everything that he could make it to and it was always funny, like, seeing him show up when I [had seen him on TV] 30 minutes ago. … It’s nice knowing that he’ll always be there when I want him to be there and he’ll drop anything.”

Scroll below to see Naomi and her groom’s wedding day photos: