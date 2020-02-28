Next steps! Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen, is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, his fifth.

The New York Times reported the South Africa native’s pregnancy on Friday, February 28. The news comes nine months after the couple secretly tied the knot in May 2019 with the help of a Los Angeles-based minister working for an instant, same-day marriage company. The ceremony took place on the roof of the documentarian’s apartment after less than a week of dating.

The lawyer, 50, was previously in a relationship with his late brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden. He and the school guidance counselor, 45, dated for two years.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told Page Six in 2017, two years after losing his older brother, 46, to brain cancer. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe Biden gave the couple his blessing at the time, explaining in a statement: “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill [Biden’s] full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter and his ex-wife, Kathleen Biden, were married for 22 years and welcomed daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy before separating in October 2015.

The lobbyist, who was discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine, told Vanity Fair about his “complicated divorce” in January 2019, saying his dad has “always remained proud of him.” Hunter added, “My father has been a constant source of love and strength in my life.”

Following his and Kathleen’s split, Hunter welcomed his fourth child in 2018. A woman in Arkansas sued him for not paying child support, and while he denied being the father of the baby, a paternity test proved Hunter wrong.