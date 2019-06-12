Hunter Biden is off the market again. The 49-year-old son of Joe Biden secretly married a South African woman named Melissa Cohen on May 16, TMZ and Page Six report.

A Los Angeles-based minister who works for an instant, same-day marriage company reportedly officiated the couple’s low-key ceremony.

The news comes a month and a half after Page Six reported that Hunter split from his late brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden. The lawyer and the school guidance counselor were together for two years.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told the New York Post column in March 2017, nine months after Beau died at the age of 46 from brain cancer. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Hunter and Beau’s parents, Joe and Jill Biden, gave Hunter and Hallie, 44, their blessing. “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” the former vice president, 76, said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

This is the second marriage for Hunter, who was previously wed to Kathleen Biden (née Buhle) from 1993 to 2017. The exes share three daughters: Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hunter and Joe’s offices for comment.

