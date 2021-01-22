The star of the show! If you don’t know who Natalie Biden is, you definitely will going forward.

Natalie is one of President Joe Biden’s seven grandchildren. After attending her grandfather’s inauguration in January 2021, she made headlines and drew buzz on social media for her stylish monochromatic pink ensemble. She wore a custom bright pink coat from Lafayette 148 New York with a matching protective face mask and scarf. She paired the look with tan knee-high boots.

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden’s 16-year-old grandchild generated praise for her fashion choice alongside Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, who stepped out in the nation’s capital wearing a chic Miu Miu coat. The teenager is now being labeled a “style icon” across Twitter.

“Natalie Biden’s pink coat and knee high boots inauguration outfit will live free in my head forever,” one person tweeted, while another user wrote, “I’m very here for Natalie Biden and Ella Emhoff style to grace our eyes now.”

As a third fan argued that Natalie was “really serving” looks at the political gathering, a fourth individual declared that the first granddaughter “is my new style icon in that pink coat/mask combo.”

Natalie is the eldest child of Joe’s late son, Beau Biden. The former attorney general of Delaware, who also shared son Robert Biden II with wife Hallie Biden, died in May 2015 from brain cancer.

Following Natalie’s father’s tragic passing, Joe announced in October 2015 that he no longer planned to run for president in the 2016 election.

“As my family and I have worked through the grieving process, I’ve said all along what I’ve said time and again to others, that it may very well be that that process, by the time we get through it, closes the window on mounting a realistic campaign for president,” the former senator said during a press conference. “I’ve concluded it has closed.”

Joe, who also shares son Hunter with late wife Neilia Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley with Jill, added, “I know from previous experience that there is no timetable for this process. The process doesn’t respect or much care about things like filing deadlines or debates and primaries and caucuses. But I also know that I could do this if — I couldn’t do this if the family wasn’t ready.”

However, he went on to announced his candidacy in the 2020 election in April 2019 before defeating Donald Trump.

Scroll down to learn more about the 46th president’s buzzed-about granddaughter.