A touching tribute. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden named his 8-month-old baby boy Beau after his late brother.

The Commander in Chief’s transition officials told reporters on Tuesday, January 19, that “Beau Biden” was one of the family members flying with the politician, 78, from Delaware to Washington, D.C., for his and Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

Hunter, 50, held his youngest child during the Wednesday, January 20, ceremony. The little one was wearing a tan coat and could be heard cooing.

Beau was also present at the November 2020 celebration of his grandfather’s election win. Joe kissed the infant’s head on stage at the time.

Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, welcomed the infant in April 2020, five years after his older brother died at age 46 from a brain tumor.

Hunter wed the South Africa native in May 2019 after less than one week of dating. The couple had help from a Los Angeles-based minister working for an instant, same-day marriage company.

The Rosemont Seneca Partners founder was previously married to Kathleen Biden from 1993 to 2017, and the exes share daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. Hunter welcomed his fourth child in 2018 with a woman from Arkansas who sued him for child support. The lawyer initially denied paternity, but a test proved otherwise.

Following his divorce, Hunter began a relationship with Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden. He dated the school guidance counselor, 46, for two years before they broke up in 2019.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” the investment advisor told Page Six in 2017. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe released a statement at the time, reading, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and [my wife] Jill [Biden]’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The following year, Hunter told Vanity Fair that the former senator had “always remained proud” of him. “He has been a constant source of love and strength in my life,” the Georgetown University grad gushed of Joe in January 2019.