Tuning in! Rachel Bilson, Mindy Kaling and more celebrities watched Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration with their kids on Wednesday, January 20. “My little girl this morning said, ‘Mommy, can I be the first woman president?’” the Hart of Dixie alum, 39, captioned an Instagram Story photo of the Truths We Told author, 56, being sworn in as vice president. “To which I replied, ‘Absolutely!’”

The actress shares her 6-year-old daughter, Briar, with her ex-husband, Hayden Christensen. The little one acts older than her age, Bilson exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019, saying she seems “45 sometimes.” The Los Angeles native added at the time: “[Her voice is] just very loud and present. She’s really good, though. I’m really lucky [but] there’s that common line of, ‘Well Mommy, if you give me options, I’m going to give you options.’ She’s understanding and rebelling, like, ‘I don’t have to do this.’”

As for Kaling, the Office alum, 41, is the mother of Katharine, 3, and Spencer, 4 months. The Emmy nominee gushed about Harris’ influence while watching TV with her eldest on Wednesday.

“She said, ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy,’” the Mindy Project alum wrote via Instagram. “Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone.”

The Massachusetts native “cried” when Harris was elected in November 2020. “Holding my daughter, ‘Look baby, she looks like us,’” the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author wrote alongside a photo of the California native at the time.

The previous month, Kaling opened up about voting for Harris and Biden in her daughter’s honor. “I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity,” the comedian wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “Who show that measured and thoughtful responses do not show weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars sharing the major moment with their kids, from Andy Cohen and his 23-month-old son, Benjamin, to Brie Bella and her daughter, Birdie, 3, and son, Buddy, 5 months.