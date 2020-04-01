Big brood! Hunter Biden welcomed his fifth child to the world when his wife, Melissa Cohen, gave birth to their first baby together on Saturday, March 28.

The pair welcomed a “beautiful and healthy baby boy,” the new mom’s brother, Gary Cohen, told Page Six on Wednesday, April 1.

News broke of the South Africa native’s pregnancy in February, nine months after she and the lawyer, 50, tied the knot. The pair’s ceremony took place in May 2019 after less than one week of dating with the help of a Los Angeles-based minister working for an instant, same-day marriage company.

Joe Biden’s son was previously married to Kathleen Biden from 1993 to 2017. The former couple share daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

The Delaware native, who tested positive for cocaine in 2014 and was discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve, told Vanity Fair about his “complicated” divorce from his ex-wife in January 2019. “[My father] has always remained proud of me,” Hunter told the outlet at the time. “He has been a constant source of love and strength in my life.”

The lobbyist then began a relationship his late brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden. He dated the school guidance counselor, 45, for two years before their breakup.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” he told Page Six in 2017, two years after losing his older brother lost his battle with brain cancer at 46. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Joe, 77, released a statement about the former couple’s relationship at the time, reading, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and [my wife] Jill [Biden’s] full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

In 2018, Hunter welcomed his fourth child with a woman in Arkansas who sued him for not paying child support. While the Rosemont Seneca Partners cofounder initially denied being the baby’s father, a paternity test proved otherwise.