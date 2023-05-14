Remembering the sweet times. Riley Keough paid tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on Mother’s Day.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕,” the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside a throwback photo of her parents — Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough — holding baby Riley.

Sunday marks Riley’s first Mother’s Day without her mom. The late songwriter — who was the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley — died in January at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, 77, and three daughters. The “Storm & Grace” songstress also shared twins Harper and Finley, both 14, with ex Michael Lockwood. (Lisa Marie and Danny, 58, were also parents to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.)

Nearly one week after the Tennessee native’s death, her family came together for a memorial service.

“A letter to my Mama,” Riley’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read aloud his wife’s eulogy on her behalf during the January 22 service at Elvis’ Graceland estate. “Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you.”

He continued at the time: “I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby, I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you’d cuddle me when I’d come into your bed at night and the way you smelled. … I remember you singing me and my brother lullabies at night and how you’d lay with us until you fell asleep. I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Girlfriend Experience alum’s note also confirmed that she and the Australia native, 31, had secretly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2022.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life,” Smith-Petersen read on his spouse’s behalf. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

Sunday’s holiday is also the first time that Riley is celebrating Mother’s Day as a parent herself. While she and the stuntman have enjoyed watching their little one grow, they’ve kept her out of the spotlight.

“Riley wanted to keep the birth of her daughter private because [she] and her entire family is so public in every other way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “The possibility of more kids is something that both Riley and Ben are very open to in the near future.”