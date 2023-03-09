Why Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen Kept Daughter’s Birth Private

A special moment just for them. Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen are the proud parents of a little girl but didn’t share the news of her arrival until much later.

“Riley wanted to keep the birth of her daughter private because her and her entire family is so public in every other way,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ben is a huge support system, he is so kind and caring and Riley needs that right now. The possibility of more kids is something that both Riley and Ben are very open to in the near future.”

Us confirmed in January that the couple — who tied the knot in February 2015 — secretly welcomed their first child. While they did not disclose their daughter’s name or birthday, the stuntman, 31, subtly shared the news while he and Keough, 33, attended the funeral for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at age 54. As the late singer was laid to rest at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, Smith-Petersen read aloud a eulogy that his wife penned in honor of her late mother.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen read on Keough’s behalf. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Following Lisa Marie’s unexpected passing, the Daisy Jones & the Six star became in charge of her family’s estate.

“Everyone’s in awe of the strength and courage Riley’s showing, but what’s also evident here is that she’s a born leader who’s balanced, levelheaded and someone the family can count on to make the right big-picture calls,” a source exclusively told Us in February of Keough’s involvement in funeral plans and her sisters’ custody arrangements. “Lisa Marie adored her. She was her rock for years before she died — now it’s even more obvious why, even if it is unbearably tragic.”

However, her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, filed a lawsuit contesting Lisa Marie’s will after it named the Zola actress as the sole trustee. Despite the ongoing legal battle, an insider told Us in March that Keough had “always tried to be a bridge between” her mother and grandmother.

“She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death, but still honoring her mother’s wishes,” the source said, adding that the Mad Max: Fury Road actress “knew she would be the trustee” and has been in contact with her dad, Danny Keough, and younger sisters.

