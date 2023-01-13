A red carpet to remember. Lisa Marie Presley was an unforgettable sight when she immortalized her father, Elvis Presley, alongside her family during his hand and footprint ceremony.

For the Hollywood soirée, which took place in June 2022, Lisa Marie channeled her father’s rockstar energy in a double-breasted black blazer paired with a crisp white button-up shirt and a black tie. She completed the look with leather pants and towering platform boots. For glam, Lisa Marie had her hair styled in loose curls.

Elvis was known for rocking tailored jackets and glossy trousers while performing. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, looked just as edgy at the 2022 ceremony in a cropped blazer and high-waisted slacks. The mother-daughter duo attended with Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, whom she shared with first husband Danny Keough. The Daisy Jones and the Six star, 33, sported a glossy two-piece set.

Lisa Marie’s youngest children — twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shared with ex Michael Lockwood — were also on hand for the celebration. Together, the women — who represented three generations of the Presley family — imprinted their hands in cement outside the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to honor Elvis.

Austin Butler, who portrayed the legendary crooner in 2022’s Elvis, posed with the family at the event. More than six months later, Butler, 31, walked hand in hand with Lisa Marie at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, where he won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

Two days after the awards show, Us Weekly confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest. Priscilla, 77, announced her daughter’s death hours later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the New York native said in a Thursday, January 12, statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and daughters. Along with Riley, she shared son Benjamin Keough with her first husband. (The exes were married from 1988 to 1994.) Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Lisa Marie was married three more times following her split from Danny: to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004 and to Lockwood, 61, from 2006 to 2021.

In addition to being a devoted mom, Lisa Marie was a songwriter. She famously released a duet titled “In the Ghetto” — which featured her late father’s vocals — in 2007.

