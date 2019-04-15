Exclusive

Priscilla Presley Joins Kellie Pickler in ‘Wedding at Graceland’: Get the Details on Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Sequel

By
Kellie Pickler and Priscilla Presley Wedding at Graceland
Kellie Pickler and Priscilla Presley Getty Images (2)

Kellie Pickler is back in the building. The actress will return to Hallmark for a sequel to her Christmas hit movie, Christmas in Graceland. Wedding at Graceland has begun production, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Christmas at Graceland, which was Hallmark’s highest-rated film of 2018, was filmed in Memphis, Tennessee, and the sequel is shooting there as well, with much of the principal photography taking place in the late Elvis Presley’s mansion.

Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown in Christmas at Graceland
Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown in ‘Christmas at Graceland.’ Katherine Bomboy/Crown Media

Pickler, 32, and Wes Brown are reprising their roles as Laurel and Clay, respectively. Additionally, the sequel will feature a cameo by Priscilla Presley, former wife of the legendary singer. In the film, the Elvis and Me author, 73, will share a fond memory of her May 1967 wedding to the King of Rock and Roll.

The TV movie will also include a special performance by Lee Brice and will air on June 1, as the kickoff for Hallmark’s annual June Weddings franchise.

In the movie, Laurel, a single mother to Emma, is surprised when Clay proposes at the Graceland estate. She accepts but they quickly realize they have two options if they want to get married at Graceland Chapel: waiting 18 months for an opening or marrying there in three weeks due to a cancellation. On top of that, Laurel’s dad and stepmother couldn’t be more different to Clay’s parents.

Priscilla Presley Wedding at Graceland
Priscilla Presley at the Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on November 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“When you have Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown, Priscilla Presley, Lee Brice, Elvis’ unforgettable music, and Graceland, a dream location for a marriage ceremony, Wedding at Graceland promises to be the best day of your life,” Michelle Vicary, executive VP of the programming and publicity for Crown Media Family Network, said in a statement.

Wedding at Graceland airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

