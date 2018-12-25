‘Tis the season … to watch endless made-for-TV Christmas movies on your couch.

From Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas to Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime to Netflix joining the holiday movie game, there was more than 70 new holiday films released in November and December.

Earlier this month, Hallmark, which airs films on both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, even surprised fans by announcing a 38th Christmas movie for 2018. (A Christmas for the Books, staring Chelsea Kane and Drew Seeley aired on Thursday, December 20.)

Scroll through to find out how you can catch the must-watch original Christmas movies of 2018 before the end of the holiday season.