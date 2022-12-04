Aaron Carter‘s family want his estate to go to his only son, his mother Jane Carter confirmed.

Jane told TMZ on Sunday, December 4, that the Carter family had no plans to fight for her late son’s wealth. His relatives have agreed that the money should go to Prince, Aaron’s 12-month-old son with ex-fiancee Melanie Martin. The late rapper died without a will, a source confirmed to Us Weekly shortly after his death.

The matriarch “thinks Aaron would’ve wanted everything to go to his son, and the family doesn’t need the money,” per TMZ.

Jane also confirmed that the family hasn’t met Martin, 30, or Prince yet and hopes to have a relationship with them eventually.

The model recently told Us Weekly that she didn’t want any “bad blood” with Aaron’s family after it was confirmed that she would not be invited to spread his ashes in the Florida Keys this spring. She emphasized that her biggest concern was taking care of their son.

“I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate,” Martin exclusively told Us on November 29. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

The Bulgaria native added, “I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

A source exclusively told Us last month that Martin “is going to have her own memorial for Aaron with her family, their son Prince and some of Aaron’s true friends.”

Aaron was found dead in his California home on November 5 at age 34.

His death certificate noted that twin sister Angel Carter will hold onto the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” performer’s ashes. The legal document did not list Aaron’s cause of death but instead said “deferred.” More tests are being run to determine how he died.

Aaron is survived by Prince, his only son, and mom Jane as well as siblings Virginia, Bobbie Jean, Kaden and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their father, Robert Carter, died in 2017 after a heart attack at age 65.

Days after the former child star’s death, Martin opened up about the future she’d been hoping to have with Aaron. “I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” Martin told Us at the time. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”