His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star’s death at age 34.

The “Aaron’s Party” singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor.

Shortly after Prince’s birth, the Florida native announced that he and Martin had called it quits. “Due to personal reason [sic] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote via social media in November 2021, claiming there was “a very big lie” that “ruined everything.”

The duo went public with their relationship in January 2020 and got engaged that June. Following their 2021 breakup, the twosome briefly reconciled, with Carter exclusively telling Us Weekly that having a baby changed his outlook on his relationship with the Bulgaria native.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago,” the House of Carters alum explained in December 2021. “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

Two months later, however, the songwriter tweeted that he and Martin split once again. “I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time,” Carter wrote in February 2022, asserting that he had “no intention” of dating someone new right away.

Us confirmed in November 2022 that the “Lately” artist, who rose to fame in 2000, died at his California home. His ex was one of several public figures to mourn Carter’s untimely death.

“Goodnight to my soulmate love of my life. RIP 💔,” Martin wrote via her Instagram Story. “Tonight I imagine myself laying on your tattoo chest as I fall asleep on yours I did for 3 years.”

After sharing a handful of photos of the late Seussical actor with their son, the model wrote in another tribute: “I’ll never be the same.”

Along with his former fiancée, Carter’s family members addressed the shocking loss. “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick Carter wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a childhood picture. “I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path … I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

