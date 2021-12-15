The new normal! Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin candidly discussed how welcoming son Prince has helped them reach a new point in their relationship.

“I feel like our lifestyle, we are homebodies, so it’s pretty easy to adjust having a baby in the house,” Martin, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 13, during a joint interview with Carter, 34.

The musician, who proposed to Martin in June 2020, revealed that they have had their ups and downs, including postpartum depression, following their little one’s arrival last month.

“The other day, it was 11:30 at night and [Melanie’s] like, ‘I wanna go shopping.’ She has four bags [where she] puts hair extensions and makeup in and goes to her car. I walked outside with our boy and I’m like, ‘Hey, don’t leave your family,'” Carter joked while promoting his new podcast. “I said, ‘I think you might be having a little bit of postpartum come here.’ And I gave her a kiss.”

For the Dancing with the Stars alum, all the struggles that may come with parenthood have an incredible reward.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago,” Carter told Us. “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

The pair previously made headlines when Carter told his social media followers late last month that he had split from Martin. One week later, the “I Want Candy” artist confirmed that they were back together when he gushed about the new mom on Instagram.

“@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift,” the musician captioned the sweet post on December 5. “You are an amazing woman. My everything — I am so grateful for you my darling. Thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren’t easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo.”

Carter explained that they were working on coparenting at the time, adding, “We were still trying to figure it out.” Following their reconciliation, the couple has already started to make plans for a possible wedding ceremony to ring in the holiday season.

“I’m gonna do a really cute, like, snow type of wedding with 30 people maximum. I have a small circle and that’s just kind of the way my life is and what I do,” the Florida native told Us. “Like 30 people in the beautiful snow and [Melanie] in her beautiful white dress. I’ll wear a white tuxedo, as long as it has tails on it. I think that [Christmas] is a great day [to get married] because it’s the day Jesus was born and it’s his birthday and I’ve really given my life to God and really turned over to God.”

The rapper credited his hard work at bettering his mental health as one of the reasons he’s looking forward to his future.

“The person that I am today — I want to be a better version of [the person] I was the day prior to that. So tomorrow, I want to be a better version of myself than I was the day before that. So that’s really what I’m striving for and really just peace and serenity and exercising those things more. And really holding my own self accountable for my shortcomings,” he continued. “You can use your willpower to make the difference with yourself. You gotta be able to recognize how you look, how you feel, and you gotta know that your body is a temple and you need to cherish it and take care of it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper