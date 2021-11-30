Just one week after welcoming their first child, Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin have split.

“Due to personal reason [SIC] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter, 33, tweeted on Tuesday, November 30. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé [SIC] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”

For years, the singer has had an up and down relationship with his family, including his twin sister, Angel Carter, who he is referring to in his tweets.

“I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court,” he continued via Twitter. “I’m in shocked this is horrible.”

In multiple tweets, the Florida native claimed that Martin is moving to Las Vegas with his son and allegedly told Aaron he would never see him again. He also called out his brother Nick Carter and Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt.

“Don’t worry you trolls won you ruined my life alongside w Angel my twin Lauren Kitt and nick god bless. I’m a good man. I’m sleeping in my car ok.. and he is in the house. How utterly rude of you. Please respect my privacy thinking you know what’s best for MY SON!!! Thanks,” Aaron tweeted. “Then tore time when she knew not to be speaking w a family member who tried to 5150 me and put me in jail and tried to entrap me. She knew she wasn’t supposed to be talking to my sister lying about it for two years. Thank you Angel my sister and trolls for destroying my family.”

The “I Want Candy” singer and Martin, who got engaged in June 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Prince, on November 22.

“My fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious, I love you son,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”

On Tuesday, Aaron explained that the fact that they just had a child is “devastating,” but said called his ex’s actions “unforgivable.”

He claimed, “She knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile and that’s who she was speaking to my twin sister who told my brother that my ex girlfriend told her that I wanted to kill Lauren Kitt and their unborn child. They cost me $50,000 in court my family trying to drain me so my house would be taken away from me in foreclosure labeling me a pedophile.”

Additionally, he noted that he will fight for custody of Prince, tweeting, “I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Martin, as well as Aaron’s siblings.