A fresh start. Aaron Carter and his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, are engaged after briefly splitting in April and just days after sharing that the Bulgaria native suffered a miscarriage.

The “I Want Candy” singer, 32, announced the news on Friday, June 12, via Instagram, where he posted a photo of the 32-year-old model’s hand wearing an engagement ring.

“Love wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory,” Carter captioned the photo.

He later posted a video via his Instagram Story of the couple in a car while he held Martin’s hand with her engagement ring on display.

The news comes days after the pair revealed that Martin had experienced a pregnancy loss.

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” the “Fool’s Gold” singer said during a YouTube livestream on Monday, June 8. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

One day later, the Florida native said that he was willing to work on his relationship with Martin.

“I am happy,” he tweeted. “She has taken full responsibility for what she’s done. … My heart never let go of [Melanie] and there was nothing I could do about it. And I became so miserable and lonely.”

Carter announced in April that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

“Obviously, I have a baby on the way,” the House of Carters alum said in an Instagram Live video after holding up a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father, for sure.”

He added, “I won’t need a babysitter. I’m going to make a very good father. I’m all about love, give that baby nothing but love.”

However, Carter was spotted with a new girlfriend, Viktoria Aleeva, just days after he and Martin announced her pregnancy. The “Sooner or Later” crooner said on Monday that he still had feelings for Martin even while they were separated.

“Viktoria knew I was freshly out of a relationship with a woman that was pregnant with our child. I never stopped loving Mel,” he explained.

Carter and Martin went public with their romance in January, and the “Aaron’s Party” singer even got his girlfriend’s first name tattooed on his face. Two months later, the duo joined OnlyFans — a social media website with a following in the adult entertainment industry.

Later that month, the pair split after Martin was arrested for domestic violence in March.