A rocky end. Aaron Carter and his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, have called it quits after she was arrested for domestic violence.

“A bachelor’s life is no life for a single man. #Single,” the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 30, alongside a photo of himself standing naked in front of a mirror with his now-ex’s first name tattooed on his face.

Carter’s announcement came hours after news broke that Martin, also 32, was taken into police custody at 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, and booked for domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse, cohabitant or fellow partner. She was released from jail at 12 p.m. on Monday.

The former child star claimed on YouTube on Monday that he “tried to defuse the situation” with Martin after she allegedly left him with visible scratches and bruises, which he showed in the video. Over on Twitter, he called her “#FelonyMelanie” and accused her of breaking her dog Peanut’s leg and “not taking it to the hospital.” He later tweeted that he “delivered the animal” to Martin’s mother.

“So sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs,” Carter tweeted. “No one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked [sic] me out…. I’m devastated.”

Martin has not publicly commented on the “Fool’s Gold” crooner’s allegations.

The former couple started dating in January and made headlines in March when they joined the social media website OnlyFans, which is popular in the adult entertainment industry. They had a joint account under the handle @aaronandmelanie, but Carter has since changed it to @aaroncarter. His page, where he has posted several nude photos and videos of himself, has a subscription fee of $26 per month.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has dealt with a string of personal issues in recent years, from battling drug addiction and mental health woes to drama with his family. In September 2019, Nick Carter was granted a restraining order against his younger brother that was later extended through November 2020. Aaron was forced to surrender his guns in the wake of the court filing.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.