



After Aaron Carter was a no-show in court on Wednesday, November 20, the judge approved Nick Carter’s request for a restraining order against his troubled brother.

TMZ reports that the “Aaron’s Party” singer, 31, must stay away from the Backstreet Boys member, 39, for one year.

The news comes the day after the brothers’ sister Angel’s restraining order against Aaron was also extended. Aaron, who was forced to surrender his guns after the Tuesday, November 19, court date, took to Instagram after the hearing.

“I am devastated by what happened in court today. My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” he claimed via his Instagram Story. “I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as [Nick’s accuser] Melissa Schuman.”

The “I Want Candy” crooner concluded: “I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lies have broken my heart.”

Nick and Angel, 31, announced their plans to pursue legal action against Aaron in September after the boy bander claimed that Aaron threatened to kill his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their then-unborn child. (Nick and Kitt, 36, welcomed daughter Saoirse in October.)

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick tweeted on September 17. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Earlier this year, Aaron, who has sought treatment for substance abuse struggles, confirmed his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia diagnosis.