Bumping along! Nick Carter and his pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, shared photos from their gorgeous maternity shoot with Us Weekly exclusively ahead of their second child’s birth.

The Backstreet Boys member, 39, announced in May that he and the fitness guru, 36, have another little one on the way. They welcomed their 3-year-old son, Odin, in 2016.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #happiness #family,” the musician captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

In the social media upload, the couple looked down at their toddler as he kissed his mom’s budding belly.

Carter revealed in September 2018 that he and his wife had lost a pregnancy. “God give us peace during this time,” he tweeted at the time. “I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.” The Grammy nominee went on to say that he and Kitt had been expecting a “little sister” for Odin. He canceled his show in Lima, Peru, that night, writing, “I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima.”

On what would have been her due date, Kitt opened up about her miscarriage on Instagram, writing, “As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human. I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope.”

The actress previously suffered a miscarriage prior to conceiving Odin. She opened up about it in a pretaped video for Dancing With the Stars in 2015. “It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt,” the Los Angeles native said at the time. “That was hard.”

