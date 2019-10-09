



Welcome to the world! One week after Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt’s daughter arrived, the couple are debuting her with Us Weekly exclusively.

Their bundle of joy is named Saoirse Reign Carter. In the little one’s first photos with her parents, she slept peacefully in the Backstreet Boys member’s arms while wrapped in a brown blanket.

Us broke the news that the singer, 39, and the fitness guru, 36, welcomed their second child on October 2. (Big brother Odin, 3, was born in 2016.) “Mom and daughter are doing great,” a rep from EMC Bowery confirmed to Us at the time.

The New York native shared a close-up pic on Instagram of his baby girl’s hand, wrapped around his finger. “Daddy’s little girl,” Carter captioned the sweet shot.

He and the Pro Derm Aesthetics cofounder announced in May that they were expecting baby No. 2. “Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #happiness #family,” the Grammy nominee captioned the Instagram reveal at the time.

Kitt added with a post of her own: “Day at the park in Amsterdam turned into an impromptu family photo op and baby bump reveal. Loving these moments with my boys.”

The pair’s news came nearly a year after the actress suffered a miscarriage. Carter shared the loss on Twitter in September 2018, writing, “God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

In 2015, Kitt opened up about a previous miscarriage she’d suffered before conceiving Odin. “It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt,” she said during a pretaped Dancing With the Stars video. “That was hard.”

The California native described the shame she’d experienced on Instagram because of her miscarriages, writing, “As a woman I am supposed to create life and … failing to do so feels like failure as a human.”

She and Carter tied the knot in 2014 after six years of dating.

