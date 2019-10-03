Nick Carter, Lauren Kitt Welcome Baby No. 2 After Miscarriage





Congratulations are in order! Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt welcomed their second child, a baby girl, late Wednesday, October 2, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

A rep from EMC Bowery confirms to Us that “Mom and daughter are doing great.”

The Backstreet Boys member, 39, announced that the fitness guru, 36, was pregnant in April, posting a family photo on Instagram of their 3-year-old son, Odin, kissing her baby bump.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #happiness #family,” the musician captioned the social media reveal.

The couple’s baby news came eight months after Kitt suffered a miscarriage. Carter tweeted about the pregnancy loss, writing, “God give us peace during this time. I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.” He went on to cancel a concert, adding, “I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima.”

While the Los Angeles native didn’t comment on the tragedy at the time, she opened up about her miscarriage on what would have been her due date in an emotional Instagram post.

“As a woman I am supposed to create life and failing to do so feels like failure as a human,” she captioned an ultrasound photo in March. “I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses. Days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope. Thankfully I have access to great doctors and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so.”

Kitt suffered her first pregnancy loss before Odin was conceived and spoke about it during a pretaped Dancing With the Stars video in 2015. “It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt,” she said.

The “No Place” singer proposed to Kitt in February 2013 with a 7-carat diamond ring. They wed in 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.

